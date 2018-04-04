Eldorado Gold (EGO) to Post FY2018 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins decreased their FY2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Eldorado Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, according to Zacks Investment Research. Desjardins analyst J. Wolfson now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.06. Desjardins currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Eldorado Gold’s FY2019 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

EGO has been the topic of several other reports. TD Securities cut their target price on Eldorado Gold from $1.60 to $1.20 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Eldorado Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Macquarie raised Eldorado Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. ValuEngine lowered Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on Eldorado Gold from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.45.

Shares of EGO opened at $0.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a current ratio of 6.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $656.89, a P/E ratio of 45.50, a PEG ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.37. Eldorado Gold has a twelve month low of $0.80 and a twelve month high of $3.78.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Eldorado Gold by 4.6% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,124,361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after purchasing an additional 49,557 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Eldorado Gold by 4,078.5% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 63,304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 61,789 shares during the period. AMP Capital Investors Ltd raised its position in Eldorado Gold by 72.7% in the third quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 167,521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 70,500 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Eldorado Gold by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,302,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 85,552 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Eldorado Gold by 15.1% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 667,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 87,400 shares during the period. 51.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Eldorado Gold

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of gold properties in Turkey, Greece, Brazil, Serbia, Canada, and Romania. The company also explores for iron, silver, lead, and zinc. It holds 100% interests in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines in Turkey; 95% interests in Olympias and Skouries, and 100% interests in Perama Hill gold projects in Greece; 81% interests in Certej gold project in Romania; 100% interests in Tocantinzinho gold project in Brazil; 95% interests in Stratoni lead and zinc mines in Greece; and 100% interests in Vila Nova iron ore mine in Brazil.

