Electronics For Imaging, Inc. (EFII) Receives $41.25 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Electronics For Imaging, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFII) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.25.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EFII. BidaskClub downgraded Electronics For Imaging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. TheStreet downgraded Electronics For Imaging from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Electronics For Imaging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Griffin Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Electronics For Imaging in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Electronics For Imaging from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st.

Shares of Electronics For Imaging stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.47. The company had a trading volume of 378,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,050. The company has a market cap of $1,204.86, a P/E ratio of -80.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 37.18 and a beta of 1.09. Electronics For Imaging has a 1-year low of $25.28 and a 1-year high of $51.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Electronics For Imaging (NASDAQ:EFII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $269.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.62 million. Electronics For Imaging had a positive return on equity of 1.46% and a negative net margin of 1.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Electronics For Imaging will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Guy Gecht sold 9,000 shares of Electronics For Imaging stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.31, for a total transaction of $272,790.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 324,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,834,079.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EFII. Elk Creek Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Electronics For Imaging by 112.4% during the 3rd quarter. Elk Creek Partners LLC now owns 557,110 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,777,000 after purchasing an additional 294,816 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Electronics For Imaging by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,161,394 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,294,000 after purchasing an additional 247,112 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of Electronics For Imaging by 97.8% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 331,430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,787,000 after purchasing an additional 163,888 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Electronics For Imaging by 63.5% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 325,901 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,624,000 after purchasing an additional 126,600 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Electronics For Imaging by 72.7% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 245,574 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,481,000 after purchasing an additional 103,369 shares during the period.

About Electronics For Imaging

Electronics For Imaging, Inc is engaged in digital printing, focused on the transformation of the printing, packaging, ceramic tile decoration, and textile industries from the use of traditional analog-based printing to digital on-demand printing. It operates through three segments. The Industrial Inkjet segment consists of its VUTEk and Matan super-wide and wide format display graphics, Reggiani textile, Jetrion label and packaging and Cretaprint ceramic tile decoration and construction material industrial digital inkjet printers; ceramic, water-based, and thermoforming ink, and digital inkjet printer parts, and professional services.

