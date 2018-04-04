Element Financial (TSE:EFN) Price Target Lowered to C$4.00 at National Bank Financial

Element Financial (TSE:EFN) had its price target trimmed by National Bank Financial from C$7.00 to C$4.00 in a report published on Friday, March 16th. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Element Financial’s Q1 2018 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $0.78 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Element Financial from C$8.50 to C$6.00 in a report on Friday, March 16th. CSFB decreased their price objective on shares of Element Financial from C$9.50 to C$6.00 in a report on Friday, March 16th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Element Financial from C$11.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Element Financial from C$11.00 to C$10.50 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Element Financial from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Element Financial presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$6.90.

Get Element Financial alerts:

TSE:EFN opened at C$3.95 on Friday. Element Financial has a 52 week low of C$3.21 and a 52 week high of C$12.47.

Element Financial (TSE:EFN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 15th. The financial services provider reported C$0.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.19. The firm had revenue of C$229.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$239.00 million.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Element Financial (TSE:EFN) Price Target Lowered to C$4.00 at National Bank Financial” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/04/element-financial-efn-price-target-cut-to-c4-00-by-analysts-at-national-bank-financial-updated-updated.html.

Element Financial Company Profile

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company in North America. The company offers fleet management services, including acquisition, financing, program management, and remarketing services for cars and light duty vehicles, medium and heavy duty trucks, material handling equipment, automobiles, and specialty vehicles and equipment, as well as corporate, municipal, and industrial fleets.

Receive News & Ratings for Element Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.