Element Financial (EFN) Price Target Lowered to C$8.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Element Financial (TSE:EFN) had its price target dropped by BMO Capital Markets from C$9.50 to C$8.00 in a research report issued on Friday, March 16th. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 102.53% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Element Financial from C$10.50 to C$9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. TD Securities decreased their price target on Element Financial from C$11.00 to C$10.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Element Financial from C$12.00 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. CIBC lowered Element Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$12.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Element Financial from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$6.90.

Get Element Financial alerts:

Shares of TSE EFN opened at C$3.95 on Friday. Element Financial has a 1 year low of C$3.21 and a 1 year high of C$12.47.

Element Financial (TSE:EFN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 15th. The financial services provider reported C$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.19. The firm had revenue of C$229.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$239.00 million.

WARNING: “Element Financial (EFN) Price Target Lowered to C$8.00 at BMO Capital Markets” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/04/element-financial-efn-pt-lowered-to-c8-00-updated-updated.html.

Element Financial Company Profile

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company in North America. The company offers fleet management services, including acquisition, financing, program management, and remarketing services for cars and light duty vehicles, medium and heavy duty trucks, material handling equipment, automobiles, and specialty vehicles and equipment, as well as corporate, municipal, and industrial fleets.

Receive News & Ratings for Element Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.