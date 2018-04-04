Elite (CRYPTO:1337) Price Hits $0.0001 on Exchanges

Elite (CURRENCY:1337) traded 44.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 28th. In the last week, Elite has traded 51.4% lower against the dollar. Elite has a total market cap of $2.43 million and approximately $5,171.00 worth of Elite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Elite coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi, CoinExchange and YoBit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Elite alerts:

Stratis (STRAT) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00052805 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00032957 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00012041 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00074682 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00022684 BTC.

1337 (1337) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Stealthcoin (XST) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002653 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00031003 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.52 or 0.00443816 BTC.

Vsync (VSX) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000199 BTC.

About Elite

Elite is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 8th, 2016. Elite’s total supply is 28,956,055,491 coins and its circulating supply is 26,153,702,376 coins. The Reddit community for Elite is /r/1337Foundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Elite’s official website is www.1337coin.net. Elite’s official Twitter account is @1337CoinUpdates.

According to CryptoCompare, “1337 coin was created as an experimental Proof-of-Stake coin, with high rewards and inflation control system. It's a fun driven cryptocurrency that develops games for users and plans to be used as an ingame currency for online games. “

Elite Coin Trading

Elite can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi and CoinExchange. It is not presently possible to buy Elite directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elite must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elite using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Ratings for Elite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.