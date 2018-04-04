Elkfork Partners LLC Sells 18,192 Shares of Pegasystems (PEGA)

Elkfork Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) by 42.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,104 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 18,192 shares during the period. Elkfork Partners LLC’s holdings in Pegasystems were worth $1,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Pegasystems by 58.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,935 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in Pegasystems by 792.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,134 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 4,559 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Pegasystems by 47.2% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 5,816 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Pegasystems by 189.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,064 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 3,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Pegasystems by 36.5% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,410 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PEGA opened at $60.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4,666.44, a price-to-earnings ratio of 274.77 and a beta of 1.05. Pegasystems has a fifty-two week low of $42.75 and a fifty-two week high of $64.85.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $239.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.48 million. Pegasystems had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 9.68%. The company’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. sell-side analysts expect that Pegasystems will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Investors of record on Monday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 29th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. Pegasystems’s payout ratio is 54.55%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PEGA. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pegasystems from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pegasystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Pegasystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $61.85 target price (down from $73.00) on shares of Pegasystems in a report on Friday, March 16th. Finally, UBS reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Pegasystems in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.81.

In other Pegasystems news, VP Michael R. Pyle sold 4,000 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total value of $190,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 46,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,215,007.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.91, for a total transaction of $106,947.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,606.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,812 shares of company stock worth $1,501,894. 53.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, and supports software applications for marketing, sales automation, customer service, and operations in the United States and internationally. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients to build and extend their own applications.

