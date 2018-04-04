4,620 Shares in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (COO) Purchased by Elkfork Partners LLC

Elkfork Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,620 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,007,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Virtue Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Cooper Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $195,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in The Cooper Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $222,000. FNY Managed Accounts LLC acquired a new stake in The Cooper Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $217,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Cooper Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $253,000. Finally, Washington Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Cooper Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $272,000. Institutional investors own 98.53% of the company’s stock.

COO stock opened at $221.31 on Wednesday. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $194.29 and a 12-month high of $260.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $10,866.57, a P/E ratio of 22.82, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.62.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 8th. The medical device company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.28. The Cooper Companies had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The firm had revenue of $590.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $583.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 11.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs assumed coverage on shares of The Cooper Companies in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $231.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Cooper Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. TheStreet cut shares of The Cooper Companies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, March 8th. Oppenheimer set a $265.00 price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective (up from $277.00) on shares of The Cooper Companies in a research note on Friday, March 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Cooper Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $264.18.

In other news, CEO Robert S. Weiss sold 36,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.35, for a total transaction of $8,910,967.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,944,089.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stanley Md Zinberg sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.66, for a total transaction of $1,123,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,368,179.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 61,581 shares of company stock valued at $14,768,687. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

The Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

