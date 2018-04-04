Ellie Mae (ELLI) CEO Jonathan Corr Sells 2,306 Shares

Ellie Mae (NYSE:ELLI) CEO Jonathan Corr sold 2,306 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.56, for a total transaction of $211,137.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,189,620.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Jonathan Corr also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 12th, Jonathan Corr sold 589 shares of Ellie Mae stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.93, for a total transaction of $55,324.77.

On Wednesday, March 7th, Jonathan Corr sold 3,113 shares of Ellie Mae stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.57, for a total transaction of $288,170.41.

On Tuesday, February 27th, Jonathan Corr sold 3,515 shares of Ellie Mae stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.42, for a total transaction of $324,856.30.

On Friday, February 23rd, Jonathan Corr sold 6,747 shares of Ellie Mae stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.23, for a total transaction of $615,528.81.

On Friday, February 16th, Jonathan Corr sold 11,232 shares of Ellie Mae stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.20, for a total transaction of $1,001,894.40.

On Monday, February 12th, Jonathan Corr sold 1,132 shares of Ellie Mae stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.89, for a total transaction of $98,359.48.

On Thursday, January 11th, Jonathan Corr sold 1,131 shares of Ellie Mae stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.50, for a total transaction of $105,748.50.

Shares of NYSE:ELLI traded up $1.61 on Wednesday, hitting $94.26. The company had a trading volume of 310,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,048. Ellie Mae has a 1 year low of $79.71 and a 1 year high of $114.95. The stock has a market cap of $3,128.60, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.51, a P/E/G ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 0.53.

Ellie Mae (NYSE:ELLI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. Ellie Mae had a net margin of 12.67% and a return on equity of 5.39%. The firm had revenue of $112.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.27 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that Ellie Mae will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ELLI. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Ellie Mae by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,941 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. Barings LLC purchased a new position in Ellie Mae during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in Ellie Mae during the 4th quarter valued at about $261,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Ellie Mae by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,502 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in Ellie Mae during the 4th quarter valued at about $292,000.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Ellie Mae in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ellie Mae from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Ellie Mae from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Ellie Mae in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Ellie Mae from $101.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Ellie Mae has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.91.

About Ellie Mae

Ellie Mae, Inc provides cloud-based platform for the mortgage finance industry in the United States. The company provides Encompass, a proprietary software solution that combines lead management; loan origination and processing; underwriting; preparation of mortgage applications, disclosure agreements, and closing documents; loan funding and closing; compliance with regulatory and investor requirements; and enterprise management.

