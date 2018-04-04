Ellington Management Group LLC Takes Position in Blucora (BCOR)

Ellington Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 10,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BCOR. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Blucora by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,354,491 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $52,034,000 after buying an additional 520,957 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Blucora by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,826,130 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $128,756,000 after buying an additional 268,791 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Blucora by 98.7% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 510,588 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,284,000 after buying an additional 253,588 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Blucora by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,055,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $45,431,000 after buying an additional 217,900 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Blucora by 40.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 726,650 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $18,457,000 after buying an additional 209,175 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BCOR. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Blucora in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded Blucora from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub upgraded Blucora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 29th. William Blair began coverage on Blucora in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.23 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Blucora from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Blucora presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.25.

Blucora stock opened at $24.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,149.08, a PE ratio of 20.00, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of -0.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Blucora has a 12 month low of $16.65 and a 12 month high of $26.15.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The information services provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $97.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.99 million. Blucora had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 5.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. equities analysts forecast that Blucora will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John S. Clendening sold 28,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.85, for a total transaction of $715,680.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 645,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,041,867.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John S. Clendening sold 77,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.33, for a total value of $1,891,657.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 175,272 shares of company stock worth $4,273,842. Company insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Blucora Profile

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, and tax professionals in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

