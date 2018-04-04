Ellington Management Group LLC Invests $222,000 in QTS Realty Trust (QTS) Stock

Ellington Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of QTS. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in QTS Realty Trust by 59.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 25,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,329,000 after buying an additional 9,428 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in QTS Realty Trust by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 10,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in QTS Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $354,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in QTS Realty Trust by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 77,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,042,000 after buying an additional 6,709 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in QTS Realty Trust by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 61,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $31.00 price target on shares of QTS Realty Trust and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 17th. Goldman Sachs upgraded shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 16th. KeyCorp set a $40.00 price target on shares of QTS Realty Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of QTS Realty Trust to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Group lowered shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.40.

NYSE:QTS opened at $36.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,832.65, a PE ratio of 13.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. QTS Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $31.58 and a twelve month high of $61.55.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $118.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.30 million. QTS Realty Trust had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 3.15%. QTS Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. analysts forecast that QTS Realty Trust will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 21st. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. This is a positive change from QTS Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. QTS Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 59.42%.

About QTS Realty Trust

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of secure, compliant data center solutions, hybrid cloud and fully managed services. QTS' integrated technology service platform of custom data center (C1), colocation (C2) and cloud and managed services (C3) provides flexible, scalable, secure IT solutions for web and IT applications.

