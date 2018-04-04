Ellsworth Growth & Income (ECF) Shares Sold by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC trimmed its holdings in Ellsworth Growth & Income (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF) by 52.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,108 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 48,524 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC owned 0.34% of Ellsworth Growth & Income worth $415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sii Investments Inc. WI purchased a new stake in shares of Ellsworth Growth & Income in the third quarter valued at about $120,000. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Ellsworth Growth & Income in the fourth quarter valued at about $124,000. Investment Centers of America Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ellsworth Growth & Income in the third quarter valued at about $204,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ellsworth Growth & Income by 27.2% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 157,744 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 33,780 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Ellsworth Growth & Income by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 330,231 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,107,000 after purchasing an additional 24,679 shares during the period.

Shares of ECF opened at $9.15 on Wednesday. Ellsworth Growth & Income has a 12-month low of $8.52 and a 12-month high of $9.88.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 16th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 15th.

Ellsworth Growth & Income Company Profile

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. operates as a closed-end, diversified management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is to provide income and the potential for capital appreciation, which objectives the Fund considers to be relatively equal over the long term due to the nature of the securities in which it invests.

