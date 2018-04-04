EmberCoin Achieves Market Cap of $0.00 (EMB)

EmberCoin (CURRENCY:EMB) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 4th. One EmberCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. EmberCoin has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $1,565.00 worth of EmberCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, EmberCoin has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get EmberCoin alerts:

BritCoin (BRIT) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000509 BTC.

AmberCoin (AMBER) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Cryptojacks (CJ) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Mineum (MNM) traded down 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Sativacoin (STV) traded 22.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000301 BTC.

EmberCoin Profile

EmberCoin (CRYPTO:EMB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X13 hashing algorithm. EmberCoin’s total supply is 861,773,921,917 coins. EmberCoin’s official Twitter account is @ember_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for EmberCoin is /r/embercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for EmberCoin is www.embercoin.io.

Buying and Selling EmberCoin

EmberCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is not currently possible to purchase EmberCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EmberCoin must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EmberCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EmberCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EmberCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.