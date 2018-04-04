Embotelladora Andina (AKO.B) Given $26.00 Average Target Price by Brokerages

Shares of Embotelladora Andina (NYSE:AKO.B) have earned an average broker rating score of 5.00 (Strong Sell) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong sell recommendation. Embotelladora Andina’s rating score has declined by 400% from 90 days ago as a result of various analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Brokerages have set a one year consensus price target of $26.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Embotelladora Andina an industry rank of 176 out of 265 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AKO.B. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Embotelladora Andina from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Embotelladora Andina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

NYSE:AKO.B traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,276. The company has a market capitalization of $2,315.92, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 0.08. Embotelladora Andina has a 12 month low of $22.55 and a 12 month high of $31.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Embotelladora Andina (NYSE:AKO.B) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $828.30 million during the quarter. Embotelladora Andina had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 14.25%. sell-side analysts expect that Embotelladora Andina will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Embotelladora Andina Company Profile

Embotelladora Andina SA (Andina) is a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Latin America. The Company operates in four segments: Chile, Brazil, Argentina and Paraguay. It produces and distributes fruit juices, other fruit-flavored beverages and mineral and purified water in Chile, Argentina and Paraguay under trademarks owned by The Coca-Cola Company.

