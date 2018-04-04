Embraer S.A. (ERJ) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.43.

ERJ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Embraer to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Embraer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Embraer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Embraer in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Embraer in a research report on Friday, March 9th.

Get Embraer alerts:

ERJ stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.48. 777,671 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,301,884. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Embraer has a 1 year low of $17.58 and a 1 year high of $28.55. The company has a market capitalization of $4,703.02, a PE ratio of 16.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.15.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 8th. The aerospace company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.37). Embraer had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 4.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. Embraer’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Embraer will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.0248 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 19th. Embraer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.95%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Embraer in the third quarter valued at approximately $213,000. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Embraer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Embraer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Embraer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Embraer in the third quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.05% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Embraer S.A. (ERJ) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/04/embraer-s-a-erj-receives-average-rating-of-hold-from-analysts.html.

About Embraer

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in Brazil, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Commercial Aviation, Executive Jets, Defense & Security, and Other Related Businesses segments. The Commercial Aviation segment develops, produces, and sells commercial jets; and provides support services, as well as leases aircraft.

Receive News & Ratings for Embraer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Embraer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.