Emcor Group Inc (EME) Receives $86.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $86.00.

EME has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Emcor Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Emcor Group in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of Emcor Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th.

Get Emcor Group alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Emcor Group by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,682 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Emcor Group by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 61,846 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,107,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Emcor Group by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 3,744 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Emcor Group by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 8,361 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Emcor Group by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,730 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. 95.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Emcor Group stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $75.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 267,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,787. The stock has a market capitalization of $4,512.26, a PE ratio of 19.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Emcor Group has a fifty-two week low of $60.30 and a fifty-two week high of $85.08.

Emcor Group (NYSE:EME) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Emcor Group had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 2.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that Emcor Group will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Emcor Group Inc (EME) Receives $86.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/04/emcor-group-inc-eme-receives-86-00-consensus-pt-from-brokerages-updated.html.

About Emcor Group

EMCOR Group, Inc is an electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services firm in the United States. The Company provides building services and industrial services. Its segments are United States electrical construction and facilities services; United States mechanical construction and facilities services; United States building services; United States industrial services, and United Kingdom building services.

Receive News & Ratings for Emcor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emcor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.