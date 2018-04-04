Emera Inc (TSE:EMA) Director Christopher Huskilson Purchases 10,000 Shares

Emera Inc (TSE:EMA) Director Christopher Huskilson bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$40.20 per share, with a total value of C$402,000.00.

Christopher Huskilson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 14th, Christopher Huskilson purchased 2,000 shares of Emera stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$40.76 per share, for a total transaction of C$81,520.00.

On Monday, March 12th, Christopher Huskilson acquired 12,000 shares of Emera stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$41.17 per share, for a total transaction of C$494,040.00.

On Friday, March 9th, Christopher Huskilson purchased 2,000 shares of Emera stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$40.86 per share, for a total transaction of C$81,720.00.

On Friday, March 2nd, Christopher Huskilson purchased 2,000 shares of Emera stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$41.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$82,800.00.

On Wednesday, February 28th, Christopher Huskilson acquired 4,000 shares of Emera stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$41.61 per share, for a total transaction of C$166,440.00.

On Monday, February 26th, Christopher Huskilson acquired 2,000 shares of Emera stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$42.04 per share, for a total transaction of C$84,080.00.

On Thursday, February 22nd, Christopher Huskilson acquired 2,000 shares of Emera stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$41.17 per share, for a total transaction of C$82,340.00.

On Tuesday, February 20th, Christopher Huskilson acquired 6,000 shares of Emera stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$41.31 per share, for a total transaction of C$247,860.00.

Shares of EMA traded down C$0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$41.20. 475,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 792,080. Emera Inc has a twelve month low of C$39.08 and a twelve month high of C$49.48.

Emera (TSE:EMA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.68 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.52 billion. Emera had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 5.85%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on EMA shares. National Bank Financial set a C$52.00 price objective on shares of Emera and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Emera from C$57.00 to C$50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Emera from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Emera from C$50.00 to C$48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Emera from C$52.00 to C$51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$50.14.

Emera Company Profile

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company is also involved in gas transmission and utility energy services businesses; and the provision of energy marketing, trading, and other energy asset management services.

