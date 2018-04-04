Emerge Energy Services LP (EMES) Receives $13.71 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Emerge Energy Services LP (NYSE:EMES) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.71.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EMES. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Emerge Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Emerge Energy Services in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Emerge Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Emerge Energy Services from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Piper Jaffray reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $8.75 price target on shares of Emerge Energy Services in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Emerge Energy Services by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 72,736 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 13,475 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Emerge Energy Services by 106.7% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 42,380 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 21,875 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Emerge Energy Services during the 4th quarter worth $162,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Emerge Energy Services by 66.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 56,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 22,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Emerge Energy Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $190,000. 18.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Emerge Energy Services stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.99. 277,991 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 624,743. Emerge Energy Services has a 12-month low of $5.65 and a 12-month high of $15.05. The stock has a market cap of $198.44, a P/E ratio of -24.96 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Emerge Energy Services (NYSE:EMES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.13). Emerge Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 8.54% and a negative net margin of 1.88%. The firm had revenue of $103.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.36 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.80) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 142.0% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Emerge Energy Services will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

About Emerge Energy Services

Emerge Energy Services LP owns, operates, acquires and develops a portfolio of energy service assets. The Company operates through Sand segment. The Company conducts its Sand operations through its subsidiary, Superior Silica Sands LLC (SSS). The Company’s Sand business mines, processes and distributes silica sand, an input for the hydraulic fracturing of oil and gas wells.

