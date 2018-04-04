Employers Holdings Inc (EIG) Stake Lowered by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Employers Holdings Inc (NYSE:EIG) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,941 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Employers worth $3,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Employers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Unison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Employers in the 4th quarter valued at $305,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Employers in the 4th quarter valued at $319,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Employers in the 3rd quarter valued at $374,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Employers in the 3rd quarter valued at $399,000. 79.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EIG shares. ValuEngine raised Employers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Employers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

EIG stock opened at $40.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,322.95, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 1.00. Employers Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $36.50 and a 1 year high of $50.45.

Employers (NYSE:EIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.50. Employers had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 12.67%. The business had revenue of $200.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Employers Holdings Inc will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. This is a boost from Employers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 6th. Employers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.68%.

In related news, EVP John P. Nelson sold 3,000 shares of Employers stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $129,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $730,011. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John P. Nelson sold 2,000 shares of Employers stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.23, for a total value of $86,460.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,239,490.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,679 shares of company stock valued at $331,354 over the last ninety days. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Employers

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The company markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; and alternative distribution channels comprising its partners, as well as through national, regional, and local trade groups and associations.

