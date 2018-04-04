Enbridge Energy Partners (NYSE:EEP) Downgraded to Neutral at Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services

Enbridge Energy Partners (NYSE:EEP) was downgraded by investment analysts at Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Friday, March 16th, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $13.00 target price on the pipeline company’s stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services’ price objective points to a potential upside of 35.56% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on EEP. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Enbridge Energy Partners from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Enbridge Energy Partners from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enbridge Energy Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Enbridge Energy Partners in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, UBS reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective (down from $16.50) on shares of Enbridge Energy Partners in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Get Enbridge Energy Partners alerts:

EEP opened at $9.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Enbridge Energy Partners has a 52 week low of $9.05 and a 52 week high of $19.64. The firm has a market cap of $3,147.62, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 1.33.

Enbridge Energy Partners (NYSE:EEP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.06. Enbridge Energy Partners had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 5.68%. The firm had revenue of $610.00 million during the quarter. equities analysts expect that Enbridge Energy Partners will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EEP. Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Enbridge Energy Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $138,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Enbridge Energy Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $139,000. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Enbridge Energy Partners by 1,201.9% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,832 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge Energy Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $151,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Enbridge Energy Partners by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,625 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959 shares during the last quarter. 45.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/04/enbridge-energy-partners-eep-downgraded-by-ladenburg-thalmann-financial-services-to-neutral-updated-updated.html.

Enbridge Energy Partners Company Profile

Enbridge Energy Partners, L.P is a geographically and operationally diversified organization that provides crude oil and liquid petroleum gathering and transportation and storage services. The Company operates through the Liquids business segment. Its Liquids segment includes the operations of its Lakehead, North Dakota and mid-continent systems.

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.