Rhumbline Advisers Has $2.44 Million Holdings in Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) by 14.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 57,977 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,509 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.23% of Encore Capital Group worth $2,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ECPG. Janney Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Encore Capital Group during the third quarter worth about $217,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Encore Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth about $285,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 16.8% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,934 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Encore Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth about $354,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 59.7% during the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 8,880 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 3,320 shares during the last quarter.

Get Encore Capital Group alerts:

In related news, insider Paul Grinberg sold 19,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total value of $786,723.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 8.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ECPG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Encore Capital Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Encore Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 31st. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Encore Capital Group in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Encore Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.90.

Shares of NASDAQ ECPG opened at $44.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,166.35, a P/E ratio of 11.13, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.62. Encore Capital Group has a 52 week low of $29.85 and a 52 week high of $52.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.03, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The asset manager reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $317.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.72 million. Encore Capital Group had a return on equity of 18.70% and a net margin of 7.01%. Encore Capital Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Encore Capital Group will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Rhumbline Advisers Has $2.44 Million Holdings in Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG)” was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/04/encore-capital-group-inc-ecpg-stake-raised-by-rhumbline-advisers-updated-updated.html.

Encore Capital Group Profile

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, together with its subsidiaries, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across a range of financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

Receive News & Ratings for Encore Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encore Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.