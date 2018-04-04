EncrypGen Hits Market Cap of $13.24 Million (DNA)

EncrypGen (CURRENCY:DNA) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 28th. EncrypGen has a market capitalization of $13.24 million and $111,742.00 worth of EncrypGen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EncrypGen token can currently be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00003159 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia and EtherDelta. During the last seven days, EncrypGen has traded down 3.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get EncrypGen alerts:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007404 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003004 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.24 or 0.00698000 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00014599 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014794 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000444 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.09 or 0.00178595 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00035825 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00034666 BTC.

EncrypGen Token Profile

EncrypGen’s genesis date was November 18th, 2017. EncrypGen’s total supply is 70,978,136 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,938,257 tokens. The official website for EncrypGen is www.encrypgen.com. The Reddit community for EncrypGen is /r/encrypgen. EncrypGen’s official Twitter account is @encrypgen.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ecrypgen provides next generation software for securely storing, sharing, and protecting genomic data through the use of Gene-Chain, a private blockchain database create for the sole purpose of storing genomic data. The sole currency for transactions within the Gene-Chain (among those who wish to share information) will be DNA token. “

EncrypGen Token Trading

EncrypGen can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta and Cryptopia. It is not presently possible to purchase EncrypGen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EncrypGen must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EncrypGen using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Ratings for EncrypGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EncrypGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.