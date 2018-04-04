Endo International (ENDP) Reaches New 52-Week High and Low at $5.27

Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) shares reached a new 52-week high and low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.27 and last traded at $5.39, with a volume of 3730116 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.72.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho downgraded Endo International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded Endo International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays set a $9.00 price target on Endo International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 10th. BidaskClub raised Endo International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Endo International from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Endo International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.40.

The firm has a market cap of $1,266.34, a PE ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.00, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $768.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $762.29 million. Endo International had a positive return on equity of 81.03% and a negative net margin of 58.68%. Endo International’s quarterly revenue was down 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Endo International plc will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENDP. Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Endo International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,569,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Endo International by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 475,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,679,000 after acquiring an additional 117,110 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Endo International by 235.6% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 67,415 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Endo International by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 307,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after acquiring an additional 57,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Endo International by 64.0% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. now owns 135,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 52,927 shares in the last quarter. 94.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Endo International Company Profile

Endo International plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Generic Pharmaceuticals, U.S. Branded Pharmaceuticals, and International Pharmaceuticals.

