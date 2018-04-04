Endurant Capital Management LP Purchases 16,647 Shares of Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN)

Endurant Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) by 24.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,997 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,647 shares during the period. Endurant Capital Management LP owned 0.58% of Aileron Therapeutics worth $906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Aileron Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $110,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aileron Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $111,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Aileron Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aileron Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $165,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.63% of the company’s stock.

In other Aileron Therapeutics news, major shareholder Apple Tree Partners Ii Lp sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.80, for a total transaction of $1,470,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Aileron Therapeutics stock opened at $6.51 on Wednesday. Aileron Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $6.22 and a 1 year high of $15.48.

Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 2nd. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.03).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aileron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.33.

About Aileron Therapeutics

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc is a United States-based clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on developing and commercializing a class of therapeutics called stapled peptides. It is also developing a pipeline of stapled peptide drugs across a range of therapeutic areas, including cancer, endocrine and metabolic diseases and inflammation.

