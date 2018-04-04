Endurant Capital Management LP Invests $688,000 in PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) Stock

Endurant Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,405 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $688,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PKI. Comerica Bank boosted its position in PerkinElmer by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 26,881 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in PerkinElmer by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,228 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in PerkinElmer by 9.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,963 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. Nationwide Fund Advisors boosted its position in PerkinElmer by 2.8% during the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 31,430 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,168,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in PerkinElmer by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 11,825 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Andrew Okun sold 2,273 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.86, for a total value of $176,975.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Frank Anders Wilson sold 103,656 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.94, for a total value of $7,664,324.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,922,558.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 108,253 shares of company stock valued at $8,016,623 over the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PerkinElmer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on PerkinElmer in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “in-line” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.85.

PerkinElmer stock opened at $75.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8,367.39, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.81. PerkinElmer has a 52-week low of $56.21 and a 52-week high of $84.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The medical research company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.03. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 12.97%. The firm had revenue of $641.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $619.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that PerkinElmer will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 13th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 12th. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.66%.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, research, environmental, industrial, food, and laboratory services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment develops and offers analytical technologies, solutions, and services for the environmental market that enable its customers to understand the characterization and health of various aspects, including air, water, and soil.

