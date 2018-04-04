Financial Contrast: Enduro Royalty Trust (NDRO) & Amerisur Resources (ASUXF)

Enduro Royalty Trust (NYSE: NDRO) and Amerisur Resources (OTCMKTS:ASUXF) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Enduro Royalty Trust and Amerisur Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enduro Royalty Trust 0 1 0 0 2.00 Amerisur Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

Enduro Royalty Trust currently has a consensus price target of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 15.94%. Given Enduro Royalty Trust’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Enduro Royalty Trust is more favorable than Amerisur Resources.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Enduro Royalty Trust and Amerisur Resources’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enduro Royalty Trust $45.59 million 2.50 $44.74 million $0.26 13.27 Amerisur Resources N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Enduro Royalty Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Amerisur Resources.

Profitability

This table compares Enduro Royalty Trust and Amerisur Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enduro Royalty Trust 61.84% 45.42% 45.42% Amerisur Resources N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Enduro Royalty Trust has a beta of 0.32, meaning that its share price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Amerisur Resources has a beta of -0.05, meaning that its share price is 105% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

56.8% of Enduro Royalty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Enduro Royalty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.49 per share and has a dividend yield of 14.2%. Amerisur Resources does not pay a dividend. Enduro Royalty Trust pays out 188.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Summary

Enduro Royalty Trust beats Amerisur Resources on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Enduro Royalty Trust

Enduro Royalty Trust operates a statutory trust. It owns a net profits interest representing the right to receive an 80% of the net profits from the sale of oil and natural gas production from properties located in the states of Texas, Louisiana, and New Mexico held by Enduro Resource Partners LLC. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Houston, Texas.

About Amerisur Resources

Amerisur Resources Plc operates as an independent exploration and production oil and gas company primarily in Colombia and Paraguay. It has a 100% working interest in the Platanillo block covering an area of 14,341 hectares in the Putumayo Basin, in the south of Colombia; 60% working interest in the Putumayo-12 block covering an area of 55,000 hectares adjacent to the Platanillo block; 50% working interest in Putumayo-30 block covering an area of approximately 38,514 hectares located in the northern Putumayo basin; 30% working interest in the CPO-5 covering an area of 198,000 hectares located to the south of block Llanos 34 and to the east of the Corcel fields; 100% working interest in the Tacacho contract located in the Caguan-Putumayo basin; 50% working interest in Putumayo-8 Block located adjacent to the west of the Platanillo field; 100% working interest and operatorship in the Coati Block located to the South West of the Putumayo basin; and 100% working interest in the Andaquies Block located to the north east of the Putumayo basin. The company also owns a 100% interest in the Putumayo-9 contract located to the east of Platanillo; 58% working interest in the Mecaya contract area; and 100% interest in the Terecay contract area. In addition, it holds 100% interests in four blocks comprising one exploration and production, and three prospecting permits covering an area of approximately 5.8 million hectares in Paraguay. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Cardiff, the United Kingdom.

