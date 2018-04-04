Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Trims Holdings in Enel Chile SA – (NYSE:ENIC)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Enel Chile SA – (NYSE:ENIC) by 38.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 950,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 596,983 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned 0.10% of Enel Chile worth $5,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ENIC. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Enel Chile during the second quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enel Chile during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Enel Chile by 195.5% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 44,544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 29,468 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enel Chile during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Enel Chile during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $363,000. 6.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised Enel Chile from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th.

Shares of ENIC opened at $6.35 on Wednesday. Enel Chile SA – has a 12 month low of $5.03 and a 12 month high of $6.55.

Enel Chile Company Profile

Enel Chile SA is a Chile-based electricity utility company. The Company, through its combined entities and affiliates, is engaged in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity businesses. The Company’s segments include Generation, Distribution, and Other businesses and intercompany transaction adjustments.

