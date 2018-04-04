Energen (EGN) Getting Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Study Shows

Headlines about Energen (NYSE:EGN) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Energen earned a daily sentiment score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the oil and gas producer an impact score of 45.3892581052505 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the news headlines that may have impacted Accern’s analysis:

Get Energen alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $99.00 target price on Energen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. ValuEngine raised Energen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Energen in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. Jefferies Group set a $80.00 target price on Energen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Energen from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Energen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Shares of NYSE:EGN traded up $0.33 on Tuesday, hitting $61.81. 662,759 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,057,577. The stock has a market cap of $6,122.86, a P/E ratio of 82.41 and a beta of 1.41. Energen has a 1-year low of $46.16 and a 1-year high of $63.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Energen (NYSE:EGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $271.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.95 million. Energen had a return on equity of 2.27% and a net margin of 30.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 137.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.27) EPS. equities research analysts predict that Energen will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman J T. Mcmanus sold 3,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.06, for a total transaction of $180,914.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 115,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,722,999.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Godsey sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.77, for a total value of $346,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/04/energen-egn-getting-somewhat-positive-press-coverage-study-shows.html.

Energen Company Profile

Energen Corporation, through its subsidiary, Energen Resources Corporation, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. The company has operations within the Midland Basin, the Delaware Basin, and the Central Basin Platform areas of the Permian Basin in west Texas and New Mexico.

Receive News & Ratings for Energen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.