Energizer (ENR) Stock Price Down 1.6% Following Insider Selling

Shares of Energizer Holdings Inc (NYSE:ENR) dropped 1.6% on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $54.76 and last traded at $57.36. Approximately 365,960 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 921,061 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.43.

Specifically, VP Emily K. Boss sold 7,500 shares of Energizer stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $543,648. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Susan K. Drath sold 13,904 shares of Energizer stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.27, for a total value of $879,706.08. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,415,160.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ENR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank raised Energizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Energizer to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Energizer in a research note on Thursday, March 29th. Finally, Citigroup cut Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.89.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.02. The company has a market cap of $3,556.08, a PE ratio of 19.44, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.81.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.12. Energizer had a return on equity of 274.69% and a net margin of 9.40%. The firm had revenue of $573.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $566.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that Energizer Holdings Inc will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Energizer’s payout ratio is 38.93%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ford Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Energizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $114,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Energizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $118,000. Zions Bancorporation bought a new stake in shares of Energizer in the third quarter valued at about $120,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Energizer by 51.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $215,000. 97.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Energizer

Energizer Holdings, Inc is a manufacturer, marketer and distributor of household batteries, specialty batteries and lighting products. The Company is a designer and marketer of automotive fragrance and appearance products. It operates through four geographic segments: North America, which consists of the United States and Canada; Latin America, which includes its markets in Mexico, the Caribbean, Central America and South America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific, which consists of its markets in Asia, Australia and New Zealand.

