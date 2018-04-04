Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) Short Interest Down 10.0% in March

Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,863,777 shares, a drop of 10.0% from the February 28th total of 2,069,765 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 107,170 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 17.4 days.

In other Energy Fuels news, VP John Howell White III sold 17,131 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.55, for a total transaction of $26,553.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Energy Fuels stock. Global X Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) by 24.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,147,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,773,188 shares during the quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC owned 12.70% of Energy Fuels worth $16,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

UUUU has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright set a $5.00 price target on Energy Fuels and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Fuels in a research note on Sunday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.25.

UUUU opened at $1.73 on Wednesday. Energy Fuels has a fifty-two week low of $1.29 and a fifty-two week high of $2.29.

Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 million.

About Energy Fuels

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, and sale of uranium and vanadium in the United States. It operates in two segments, ISR Uranium and Conventional Uranium. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch uranium recovery facility located in Wyoming; the Alta Mesa project located in Texas; and the White Mesa Mill located in Utah.

