Raymond James & Associates Lowers Holdings in Energy Transfer Partners LP (NYSE:ETP)

Raymond James & Associates decreased its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer Partners LP (NYSE:ETP) by 32.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 968,305 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 467,797 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.08% of Energy Transfer Partners worth $17,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $127,000. Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in Energy Transfer Partners by 15,645.8% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 7,558 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 7,510 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $183,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Energy Transfer Partners news, Director Michael K. Grimm acquired 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.06 per share, with a total value of $78,476.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Energy Transfer Partners in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird set a $22.00 price objective on Energy Transfer Partners and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $27.00 price objective on Energy Transfer Partners and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Energy Transfer Partners in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Energy Transfer Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.68.

Energy Transfer Partners stock opened at $16.52 on Wednesday. Energy Transfer Partners LP has a 12 month low of $15.06 and a 12 month high of $24.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $18,880.47, a PE ratio of 22.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.97.

Energy Transfer Partners (NYSE:ETP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. Energy Transfer Partners had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 6.54%. The business had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.07 billion. sell-side analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer Partners LP will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Energy Transfer Partners

Energy Transfer Partners, L.P., formerly Sunoco Logistics Partners L.P., owns and operates a logistics business. The Company is engaged in the transport, terminaling and storage of crude oil, refined products and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The Company’s segments include Crude Oil, Natural Gas Liquids and Refined Products.

