Energycoin (ENRG) 24-Hour Volume Hits $13,173.00

Energycoin (CURRENCY:ENRG) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. During the last seven days, Energycoin has traded down 19.5% against the dollar. One Energycoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0715 or 0.00001044 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Energycoin has a total market capitalization of $8.70 million and $13,173.00 worth of Energycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

NAV Coin (NAV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00016391 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.33 or 0.00194739 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000950 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00018976 BTC.

Breakout Stake (BRX) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00009250 BTC.

HyperStake (HYP) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000037 BTC.

About Energycoin

ENRG is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 30th, 2014. Energycoin’s total supply is 121,765,175 coins. The Reddit community for Energycoin is /r/energycoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energycoin’s official website is energycoin.eu. Energycoin’s official Twitter account is @energycoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “EnergyCoin (ENRG) is a pure PoS scrypt altcoin with an initial distribution of 110000000 coins going to the 2000 members of the community. The PoS annualised rates drop by 2% per year from 10% to 2% in year 5 – thereafter at year six there is a fixed interest rate of 1% per annum. There is a thirty second block time and a difficulty retargetting each block. “

Buying and Selling Energycoin

Energycoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is not currently possible to purchase Energycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energycoin must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Energycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

