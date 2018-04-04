Enerplus (ERF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.25.

ERF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Enerplus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. AltaCorp Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Enerplus in a research report on Monday, January 15th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ETRADE Capital Management LLC raised its position in Enerplus by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 20,721 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 5,669 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Enerplus in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its position in Enerplus by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 41,900 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 11,800 shares during the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. raised its position in Enerplus by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 93,708 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $917,000 after buying an additional 11,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koch Industries Inc. acquired a new stake in Enerplus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $149,000. 49.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enerplus stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.97. The stock had a trading volume of 242,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,146,329. The firm has a market capitalization of $2,808.74, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. Enerplus has a 52 week low of $6.52 and a 52 week high of $12.26.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $213.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.30 million. Enerplus had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 25.30%. analysts anticipate that Enerplus will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enerplus announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, March 21st that permits the company to repurchase 17,100,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and natural gas company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 29th will be given a $0.0077 dividend. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.70%.

About Enerplus

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. Its crude oil properties are located in the Fort Berthold region of North Dakota and the Elm Coulee field in Richland County, Montana; and crude oil Waterfloods in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Canada.

