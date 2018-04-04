Eni (E) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Eni (NYSE:E) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 387,982 shares, a drop of 41.6% from the February 28th total of 664,098 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 248,570 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered ENI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered ENI from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $29.44 to $34.24 in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ENI in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ENI in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.75.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of E. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in ENI by 234.8% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,622 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 2,540 shares in the last quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC bought a new stake in ENI in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in ENI by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,469 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 2,101 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in ENI in the 4th quarter valued at about $259,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in ENI by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,950 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 2,481 shares in the last quarter. 1.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

E stock opened at $35.76 on Wednesday. ENI has a 1-year low of $29.44 and a 1-year high of $37.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $64,197.90, a PE ratio of 23.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 22nd will be given a $0.6444 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 21st. ENI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.75%.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the oil and gas, electricity generation and sale, and petrochemicals businesses. The company is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production activities, as well as liquefied natural gas (LNG) operations in 44 countries, including Italy, Libya, Egypt, Norway, the United Kingdom, Angola, Congo, Nigeria, the United States, Kazakhstan, Algeria, Australia, Venezuela, Iraq, Ghana, and Mozambique.

