ENI (ETR:ENI) Given a €20.00 Price Target at Goldman Sachs

ENI (ETR:ENI) has been assigned a €20.00 ($24.69) target price by Goldman Sachs in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 19th. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs’ target price indicates a potential upside of 37.17% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a €15.50 ($19.14) price objective on shares of ENI and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. UBS set a €16.50 ($20.37) price objective on shares of ENI and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase set a €13.50 ($16.67) target price on shares of ENI and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 5th. Barclays set a €16.00 ($19.75) target price on shares of ENI and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €16.00 ($19.75) target price on shares of ENI and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. ENI presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €15.50 ($19.13).

Shares of ETR ENI traded up €0.29 ($0.36) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting €14.58 ($18.00). 24,848 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,056. ENI has a 1 year low of €12.94 ($15.98) and a 1 year high of €15.44 ($19.06).

