Enjin Coin (ENJ) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $6.82 Million

Enjin Coin (CURRENCY:ENJ) traded 10.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 28th. During the last week, Enjin Coin has traded down 29.1% against the U.S. dollar. Enjin Coin has a market cap of $69.38 million and $6.82 million worth of Enjin Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Enjin Coin token can currently be bought for $0.0917 or 0.00001332 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, Livecoin, HitBTC and Tidex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007307 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003021 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47.77 or 0.00694901 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00014443 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014521 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000440 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.18 or 0.00177141 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00035497 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00032903 BTC.

Enjin Coin Profile

Enjin Coin's genesis date was July 24th, 2017. Enjin Coin's total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 756,192,535 tokens. The official website for Enjin Coin is www.enjin.com. The Reddit community for Enjin Coin is /r/EnjinCoin and the currency's Github account can be viewed here.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Enjin is a decentralized platform that wants to manage, distribute, and trade virtual goods. Giving gamers and content creators a new model of virtual ownership. Enjin Coin platform is made for the game industry. SDKs for multiple languages, wallets and payment platforms will be available and completely open-source. “

Enjin Coin Token Trading

Enjin Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta, COSS, Tidex, Cryptopia, Bancor Network, Binance, Livecoin and HitBTC. It is not currently possible to purchase Enjin Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enjin Coin must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Enjin Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

