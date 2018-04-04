Enjin Coin Price Tops $0.0952 on Major Exchanges (ENJ)

Enjin Coin (CURRENCY:ENJ) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 20th. In the last seven days, Enjin Coin has traded 26.3% lower against the dollar. Enjin Coin has a total market capitalization of $72.00 million and approximately $6.73 million worth of Enjin Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Enjin Coin token can currently be bought for $0.0952 or 0.00001349 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta, COSS, Cryptopia and Binance.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00007222 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003079 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48.52 or 0.00689131 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00014452 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014262 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000444 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.21 or 0.00173383 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00036278 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00032625 BTC.

About Enjin Coin

Enjin Coin’s genesis date was July 24th, 2017. Enjin Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 756,192,535 tokens. The Reddit community for Enjin Coin is /r/EnjinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Enjin Coin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Enjin Coin’s official website is www.enjin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Enjin is a decentralized platform that wants to manage, distribute, and trade virtual goods. Giving gamers and content creators a new model of virtual ownership. Enjin Coin platform is made for the game industry. SDKs for multiple languages, wallets and payment platforms will be available and completely open-source. “

Enjin Coin Token Trading

Enjin Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS, HitBTC, EtherDelta, Cryptopia, Binance, Tidex, Bancor Network and Livecoin. It is not currently possible to buy Enjin Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enjin Coin must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Enjin Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

