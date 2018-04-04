Enjin Coin Market Cap Tops $68.15 Million (ENJ)

Enjin Coin (CURRENCY:ENJ) traded 13.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. One Enjin Coin token can now be bought for $0.0901 or 0.00001334 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, COSS, Binance and Cryptopia. Enjin Coin has a market capitalization of $68.15 million and approximately $6.65 million worth of Enjin Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Enjin Coin has traded down 29.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Enjin Coin alerts:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007415 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003000 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.32 or 0.00700479 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00014610 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014770 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000444 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.12 or 0.00179402 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00035904 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00034807 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Enjin Coin Token Profile

Enjin Coin launched on July 24th, 2017. Enjin Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 756,192,535 tokens. Enjin Coin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Enjin Coin is /r/EnjinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Enjin Coin is www.enjin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Enjin is a decentralized platform that wants to manage, distribute, and trade virtual goods. Giving gamers and content creators a new model of virtual ownership. Enjin Coin platform is made for the game industry. SDKs for multiple languages, wallets and payment platforms will be available and completely open-source. “

Buying and Selling Enjin Coin

Enjin Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Binance, EtherDelta, Bancor Network, Tidex, HitBTC, COSS and Livecoin. It is not currently possible to purchase Enjin Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enjin Coin must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Enjin Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Enjin Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Enjin Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.