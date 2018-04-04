Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) PT Lowered to C$6.50

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) had its price objective decreased by Raymond James Financial from C$7.20 to C$6.50 in a report published on Friday, March 16th. Raymond James Financial currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Ensign Energy Services from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Friday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Ensign Energy Services from C$8.50 to C$7.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Ensign Energy Services from C$7.75 to C$7.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Ensign Energy Services from C$8.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on Ensign Energy Services from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$8.22.

Ensign Energy Services stock traded up C$0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$5.74. 130,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 370,262. Ensign Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of C$5.61 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.26.

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 5th. The company reported C($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.19) by C($0.21). Ensign Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 8.73% and a negative net margin of 14.78%. The firm had revenue of C$270.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$259.50 million.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 5th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 22nd.

In related news, Director James Brian Howe sold 7,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.75, for a total value of C$43,700.00. Also, insider Michael Gray purchased 5,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$7.45 per share, with a total value of C$38,978.40.

About Ensign Energy Services

Ensign Energy Services Inc is a Canada-based company engaged in the business of providing oilfield services to the oil and gas industry in Canada, the United States and internationally. The Company’s oilfield services include drilling and well servicing, oil sands coring, directional services, underbalanced and managed pressure drilling, equipment rentals, wireline services and production testing/fracturing fluid (frac flowback) services.

