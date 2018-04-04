EnteroMedics (RSLS) Shares Up 1.4%

EnteroMedics (NASDAQ:RSLS) shares shot up 1.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.72 and last traded at $0.70. 436,030 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 115% from the average session volume of 202,983 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.69.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RSLS. Zacks Investment Research raised EnteroMedics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. ValuEngine raised EnteroMedics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd.

The firm has a market cap of $19.81, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 2.52.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in EnteroMedics stock. Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new position in EnteroMedics (NASDAQ:RSLS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 219,016 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000. Anson Funds Management LP owned 0.73% of EnteroMedics as of its most recent SEC filing. 20.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About EnteroMedics

ReShape Lifesciences Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design and development of devices that use neuroblocking technology to treat obesity, metabolic diseases, and other gastrointestinal disorders. Its proprietary neuroblocking technology, vBloc Therapy is designed to intermittently block the vagus nerve using electrical impulses.

