Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (HSIC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 19.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,745 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,281 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $3,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSIC. Generation Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in Henry Schein by 561.1% during the 4th quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 11,026,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,509,000 after buying an additional 9,358,345 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Henry Schein by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,023,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,926,000 after buying an additional 2,085,324 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Henry Schein by 92.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,814,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,777,000 after buying an additional 1,349,333 shares during the period. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C raised its holdings in Henry Schein by 99.4% during the 3rd quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 2,493,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,405,000 after buying an additional 1,242,849 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Henry Schein by 95.9% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,475,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,930,000 after buying an additional 1,211,743 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

HSIC stock opened at $66.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.45. Henry Schein, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.56 and a twelve month high of $93.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $10,329.79, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.05.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 19.70% and a net margin of 3.26%. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HSIC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered Henry Schein from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Henry Schein in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub lowered Henry Schein from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Piper Jaffray restated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, Leerink Swann set a $75.00 price target on Henry Schein and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Henry Schein has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.31.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, animal health clinics, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

