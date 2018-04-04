Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in Realty Income Co. (O)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 193,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,869 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Realty Income worth $11,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in O. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,151,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,662,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,431 shares during the period. APG Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,882,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $164,332,000 after purchasing an additional 770,700 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,904,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,436,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $256,540,000 after purchasing an additional 437,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,152,000. 70.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on O. B. Riley set a $56.00 price objective on Realty Income and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. DA Davidson raised Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Citigroup upgraded Realty Income to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James Financial upgraded Realty Income from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.51.

Realty Income stock opened at $51.74 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Realty Income Co. has a 52 week low of $47.25 and a 52 week high of $62.31. The stock has a market cap of $14,544.84, a P/E ratio of 16.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.18.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.44. Realty Income had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 26.22%. The business had revenue of $298.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a apr 18 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 2nd will be given a $0.2195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 29th. This represents a yield of 5.15%. This is an increase from Realty Income’s previous apr 18 dividend of $0.22. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 85.95%.

In other news, EVP Benjamin N. Fox sold 2,276 shares of Realty Income stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.39, for a total value of $114,687.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $883,387.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company®, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing shareholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,000 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

