Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA) Stake Decreased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,648 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 13,939 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $10,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WBA. Andra AP fonden grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 62,300 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,811,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 261,369 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $18,981,000 after buying an additional 85,423 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 748,421 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $54,350,000 after buying an additional 69,650 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,555,000. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,499,193 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $399,351,000 after purchasing an additional 23,997 shares in the last quarter. 60.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Stefano Pessina bought 98,858 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $76.07 per share, for a total transaction of $7,520,128.06. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 14.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on WBA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Vetr raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $94.00 target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. SunTrust Banks set a $80.00 price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.14.

NASDAQ:WBA opened at $61.70 on Wednesday. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 52 week low of $61.70 and a 52 week high of $87.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $62,574.10, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.16.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 28th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $33.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.20 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 20.38% and a net margin of 3.33%. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. research analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.37%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc (Walgreens Boots Alliance) is a holding company. The Company is a global pharmacy-led, health and wellbeing enterprise. Walgreens Boots Alliance operates through three divisions, including Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Company’s products are marketed under a number of brands, which include No7, the Botanics range, Almus (generic medicines), Boots Pharmaceuticals and Soap & Glory (bathing and beauty brand).

