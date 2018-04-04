Envision Healthcare (EVHC) Shares Bought by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Envision Healthcare (NYSE:EVHC) by 21.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,191 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,512 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Envision Healthcare were worth $2,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Envision Healthcare by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 12,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 4,053 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. increased its holdings in Envision Healthcare by 88.2% in the 4th quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. now owns 6,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new stake in Envision Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth about $6,027,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Envision Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth about $1,294,000. Finally, Endurant Capital Management LP boosted its position in Envision Healthcare by 189.1% in the fourth quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 196,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,780,000 after purchasing an additional 128,314 shares during the last quarter.

EVHC stock opened at $38.25 on Wednesday. Envision Healthcare has a twelve month low of $23.77 and a twelve month high of $64.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a current ratio of 3.40. The stock has a market cap of $4,647.15, a PE ratio of 15.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.42.

Envision Healthcare (NYSE:EVHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.14. Envision Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 4.62% and a negative net margin of 2.52%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 68.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Envision Healthcare will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Envision Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Group set a $46.00 target price on Envision Healthcare and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price (up from $45.00) on shares of Envision Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Mizuho set a $38.00 target price on Envision Healthcare and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Envision Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.57.

Envision Healthcare Company Profile

Envision Healthcare Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Physician Services and Ambulatory Services. As of December 31, 2017, its physician-led services encompassed providers at approximately 1,800 clinical departments at healthcare facilities in 45 states and the District of Columbia that include emergency department and hospitalist, anesthesiology, radiology/tele-radiology, and children's services.

