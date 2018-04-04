Envision Healthcare (EVHC) Shares Bought by Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB

Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its stake in Envision Healthcare (NYSE:EVHC) by 22.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,850 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,223 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB’s holdings in Envision Healthcare were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Envision Healthcare by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 60,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,080,000 after buying an additional 10,512 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its stake in Envision Healthcare by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 12,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 4,053 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. increased its stake in Envision Healthcare by 88.2% during the fourth quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. now owns 6,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new stake in Envision Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at $6,027,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Envision Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at $1,294,000.

Get Envision Healthcare alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on EVHC shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Envision Healthcare in a research note on Monday, December 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Envision Healthcare in a research note on Friday, January 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Envision Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Jefferies Group set a $46.00 target price on shares of Envision Healthcare and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Envision Healthcare from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.57.

Shares of EVHC opened at $38.25 on Wednesday. Envision Healthcare has a 1 year low of $23.77 and a 1 year high of $64.00. The firm has a market cap of $4,589.10, a PE ratio of 14.06, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 3.38.

Envision Healthcare (NYSE:EVHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Envision Healthcare had a negative net margin of 2.52% and a positive return on equity of 4.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Envision Healthcare will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international copyright laws. The original version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/04/envision-healthcare-evhc-shares-bought-by-xact-kapitalforvaltning-ab.html.

About Envision Healthcare

Envision Healthcare Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Physician Services and Ambulatory Services. As of December 31, 2017, its physician-led services encompassed providers at approximately 1,800 clinical departments at healthcare facilities in 45 states and the District of Columbia that include emergency department and hospitalist, anesthesiology, radiology/tele-radiology, and children's services.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Envision Healthcare (NYSE:EVHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Envision Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envision Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.