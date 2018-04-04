EOS Price Down 11.1% This Week (EOS)

EOS (CURRENCY:EOS) traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. In the last week, EOS has traded down 11.1% against the US dollar. One EOS token can now be purchased for about $5.61 or 0.00081582 BTC on exchanges including Bit-Z, OKEx, Mercatox and COSS. EOS has a total market capitalization of $4.33 billion and approximately $268.18 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ark (ARK) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00029876 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00008346 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00001142 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0761 or 0.00001106 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000817 BTC.

TechShares (THS) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00006717 BTC.

Lazaruscoin (LAZ) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

EOS Token Profile

EOS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 1st, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 900,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 772,180,579 tokens. EOS’s official Twitter account is @EOS_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for EOS is eos.io. The Reddit community for EOS is /r/EOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS.IO is software that introduces a blockchain architecture designed to enable vertical and horizontal scaling of decentralized applications (the “EOS.IO Software”). This is achieved through an operating system-like construct upon which applications can be built. The software provides accounts, authentication, databases, asynchronous communication and the scheduling of applications across multiple CPU cores and/or clusters. The resulting technology is a blockchain architecture that has the potential to scale to millions of transactions per second, eliminates user fees and allows for quick and easy deployment of decentralized applications. For more information, please read the EOS.IO Technical White Paper. “

Buying and Selling EOS

EOS can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OEX, ChaoEX, EXX, ZB.COM, Kraken, BtcTrade.im, Coinrail, Bitfinex, Mercatox, Bit-Z, Binance, COSS, CoolCoin, Cobinhood, HitBTC, OKEx, Exrates, IDEX, Tidex, EtherDelta, Bithumb, YoBit, Huobi, BigONE, Liqui, Livecoin, Bibox, OpenLedger DEX, Gate.io and Kucoin. It is not presently possible to purchase EOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOS must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

