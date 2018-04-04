EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) Shares Sold by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) by 13.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,514 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 9,757 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 0.11% of EPAM Systems worth $6,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,344,974 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $359,349,000 after acquiring an additional 256,217 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,148,004 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $268,840,000 after acquiring an additional 119,230 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 407,598 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $43,788,000 after acquiring an additional 25,157 shares during the last quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. raised its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 405,816 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $43,597,000 after acquiring an additional 27,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 375,925 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,055,000 after acquiring an additional 13,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

In other EPAM Systems news, Director Richard Michael Mayoras sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.72, for a total value of $286,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 6.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EPAM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price (up from $130.00) on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Monday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $130.00 target price (up from $118.00) on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Friday, March 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of EPAM Systems to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.18.

Shares of NYSE:EPAM opened at $112.74 on Wednesday. EPAM Systems Inc has a 52-week low of $73.49 and a 52-week high of $125.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $5,951.07, a P/E ratio of 39.56, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 5.31 and a quick ratio of 5.31.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The information technology services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $399.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.78 million. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 16.52%. EPAM Systems’s revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that EPAM Systems Inc will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) Shares Sold by William Blair Investment Management LLC” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/04/epam-systems-inc-epam-holdings-trimmed-by-william-blair-investment-management-llc-updated.html.

EPAM Systems Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc is a g provider of software product development and digital platform engineering services to clients located primarily in North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. The Company’s service offerings cover the full software product development lifecycle from digital strategy and customer experience design to enterprise application platforms implementation and program management services and from complex software development services to maintenance, support, custom application development, application testing, and infrastructure management.

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.