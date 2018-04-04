EQT Midstream Partners (EQM) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

EQT Midstream Partners (NYSE:EQM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Monday.

According to Zacks, “EQT Midstream Partners, LP is formed to own, operate, acquire and develop midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. The Company provides substantially all of its natural gas transmission, storage and gathering services under contracts with fixed reservation and/or usage fees. It operates primarily in the Marcellus Shale area of southern Pennsylvania and northern West Virginia. EQT Midstream Partners, LP is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. “

Get EQT Midstream Partners alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on EQM. Stifel Nicolaus set a $90.00 target price on shares of EQT Midstream Partners and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of EQT Midstream Partners in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of EQT Midstream Partners in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of EQT Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research restated a “market perform” rating on shares of EQT Midstream Partners in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.30.

NYSE EQM opened at $58.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. EQT Midstream Partners has a 52-week low of $55.40 and a 52-week high of $79.93. The company has a market cap of $4,756.74, a PE ratio of 11.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.94.

EQT Midstream Partners (NYSE:EQM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $224.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.22 million. EQT Midstream Partners had a net margin of 63.33% and a return on equity of 25.24%. EQT Midstream Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that EQT Midstream Partners will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EQT Midstream Partners by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 4,871,408 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $356,100,000 after buying an additional 110,271 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of EQT Midstream Partners by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,671,595 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $195,277,000 after purchasing an additional 164,303 shares during the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of EQT Midstream Partners by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 1,296,011 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $94,738,000 after purchasing an additional 50,292 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of EQT Midstream Partners by 20.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,271,917 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $93,817,000 after purchasing an additional 219,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EQT Midstream Partners by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,037,857 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $75,867,000 after purchasing an additional 9,803 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.31% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/04/eqt-midstream-partners-eqm-stock-rating-lowered-by-zacks-investment-research.html.

EQT Midstream Partners Company Profile

EQT Midstream Partners, LP provides natural gas gathering, transmission, and storage services in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company owns, operates, acquires, and develops midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. The company also owned approximately 300 miles of high pressure gathering lines and 1,500 miles of federal energy regulatory commission (FERC) regulated low pressure gathering lines; and approximately 950 miles of FERC regulated interstate pipelines.

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.