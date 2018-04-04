Equal Price Down 24.2% Over Last 7 Days (EQL)

Equal (CURRENCY:EQL) traded 20.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. One Equal token can now be bought for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000024 BTC on exchanges including EtherDelta, IDEX and CoinExchange. Equal has a total market capitalization of $528,358.00 and $3,173.00 worth of Equal was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Equal has traded 24.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Equal alerts:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007319 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003047 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47.59 or 0.00691573 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00014417 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014557 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000442 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.40 or 0.00180230 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00035950 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00033150 BTC.

About Equal

Equal’s total supply is 797,602,049 tokens and its circulating supply is 321,794,533 tokens. Equal’s official Twitter account is @equaltoken. The official message board for Equal is medium.com/@EqualToken. Equal’s official website is www.equaltoken.io. The Reddit community for Equal is /r/equaltoken_io.

Equal Token Trading

Equal can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta, CoinExchange and IDEX. It is not possible to buy Equal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Equal must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Equal using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Ratings for Equal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.