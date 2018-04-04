equinet Analysts Give RIB Software (RIB) a €25.00 Price Target

RIB Software (ETR:RIB) received a €25.00 ($30.86) price objective from equinet in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. equinet’s target price points to a potential upside of 25.38% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Warburg Research set a €18.50 ($22.84) target price on RIB Software and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a €40.00 ($49.38) target price on RIB Software and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS set a €19.25 ($23.77) target price on RIB Software and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €35.00 ($43.21) target price on RIB Software and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €26.54 ($32.77).

RIB traded up €2.05 ($2.53) during trading on Wednesday, reaching €19.34 ($23.88). 1,191,489 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 318,804. RIB Software has a twelve month low of €11.43 ($14.11) and a twelve month high of €35.16 ($43.41).

About RIB Software

RIB Software SE designs, develops, and sells software solutions for the construction industry worldwide. Its solutions include iTWO, a software eco-system that helps digitalize enterprises in the building and construction industries; RIBTEC, an integrated software that allows structural member design and CAD/FEM-applications at the same time for structural and soil engineering, as well as for tunnel and bridge constructions; and RIB STRATIS, a software solution for the design, quantity calculation, execution, invoicing, and inventory management in road building, civil engineering, and surveying sectors.

