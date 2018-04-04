Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) CFO Sells $617,610.00 in Stock

Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $411.74, for a total transaction of $617,610.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,080,863.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Keith D. Taylor also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 16th, Keith D. Taylor sold 2,028 shares of Equinix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.92, for a total transaction of $815,093.76.

Shares of NASDAQ:EQIX traded up $3.39 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $411.99. 497,914 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 742,950. Equinix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $370.79 and a 52-week high of $495.35. The firm has a market cap of $32,368.63, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.87 by ($3.05). Equinix had a return on equity of 6.54% and a net margin of 5.33%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 18.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th were issued a $2.28 dividend. This is an increase from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. This represents a $9.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.22%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $515.00 target price on shares of Equinix and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $520.00 target price (up from $450.21) on shares of Equinix in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Equinix to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. UBS upgraded shares of Equinix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $510.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Equinix from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $499.00.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EQIX. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Equinix by 191.5% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 2,550.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinix in the 4th quarter worth about $121,000. Truewealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinix in the 4th quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Equinix in the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. 96.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix, Inc (Equinix) connects businesses with partners and customers worldwide through a global platform of data centers. The Company connects approximately 4000 customers, across the Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and Asia-Pacific. Platform Equinix combines international business exchange (IBX) data centers, a global footprint and ecosystems.

